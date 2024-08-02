Global Organic Electronics Market Size To Worth USD 334.5 Billion By 2033 L CAGR Of 18.21%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Organic Size was Valued at USD 62.8 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Organic Electronics Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 334.5 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Merck KGaA, BASF SE, Covestro AG, DuPont, Heliatek GmbH, Konica Minolta, Inc., Novaled GmbH, Smurfit Kappa, Krones AG, AUO Corporation, AGC SEIMI CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Evonik Industries AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Other key vendors.

The Global Organic Electronics Market Size is to Grow from USD 62.8 Billion in 2023 to USD 334.5 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.21% during the projected period.









Organic and inorganic semiconductors differ in a variety of ways. Organic electronic materials are created by merging artificial technologies discovered in the disciplines of organic and polymer chemistry with organic (carbon-based) molecules or polymers. Semiconductors, conductive materials, dielectrics, and substrates are among the materials used to make organic electronics. Displays, lighting, batteries, and conductive ink are just a few of the many possibilities for them. Government measures supporting the organic electronics sector are critical development drivers. One of the factors projected to drive long-term growth in the organic electronics market is the constantly expanding demand for OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode). OLED displays are widely used in consumer electronics, such as smartphones, televisions, and various wearable devices. Furthermore, organic electrical devices can be difficult to manufacture in large quantities consistently and reliably, limiting economies of scale and preventing widespread adoption.

Browse key industry insights spread across 213 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Organic Electronics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Semiconductor, Conductive, Dielectric, and Substrate), By Application (Display, Lighting, Solar Cells, System Components, and Others), By End User (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, Energy, Aerospace & Defense, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033 "

The semiconductor segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the organic electronics market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the material, the organic electronics market is divided into semiconductor, conductive, dielectric, and substrate. Among these, the semiconductor segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the organic electronics market during the projected timeframe. Semiconductor materials are required for the production of electrical devices such as OLEDs and solar cells. The existence of semiconductor materials in organic electronics indicates carbon-based components including polymers. These components can transfer charge between devices. Organic semiconductors have distinctive characteristics such as programmable electrical properties and the ability to be handled at lower temperatures, making them ideal candidates for a variety of applications.

The display segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of the organic electronics market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the organic electronics market is divided into display, lighting, solar cells, system components, and others. Among these, the display segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of the organic electronics market during the projected timeframe. Displays continue to be driven by the increasing usage of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology in smartphones, televisions, and wearable devices, which is praised for its enhanced color fidelity and energy efficiency. Organic photovoltaics are gaining acceptance in the renewable energy sector, while organic sensors are becoming more widely used in healthcare for biometric and environmental monitoring.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the Organic Electronics Market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the Organic Electronics Market over the forecast period. North America's dominant position in the broad organic electronics market may be attributed to several factors that have pushed the region to the forefront of this innovative industry. The region's exceptional R&D infrastructure, combined with a strong ecosystem of universities, research institutes, and technological firms, has accelerated the development of organic electronics. Furthermore, North America has the longest track record of innovation and entrepreneurship, attracting investment and talent to drive the creation of cutting-edge products in this area. Furthermore, the growing consumer electronics market and rising desire for innovative and sustainable electronic solutions have fuelled the development of organic electronic devices. The region's emphasis on environmentally friendly technologies complements the concept of organic electronics, which usually provide energy efficiency.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the Organic Electronics Market during the projected timeframe. Major electronic centers exist in nations such as Japan, China, India, and South Korea, and manufacturers deploy advanced breakthroughs such as AI, ML, and IoT, all of which contribute to the region's market growth. China has been a powerhouse in electronic manufacturing, with a vast consumer base and a well-established supply chain across many distribution channels. The region's dominance stems in part from large-scale production of electronic products and cost-effective manufacturing techniques.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the organic electronics market are Merck KGaA, BASF SE, Covestro AG, DuPont, Heliatek GmbH, Konica Minolta, Inc., Novaled GmbH, Smurfit Kappa, Krones AG, AUO Corporation, AGC SEIMI CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Evonik Industries AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, and others.

Recent Developments

In July 2024 , RIKEN researchers discovered a chemical that increases the performance of organic electronic devices while residing more stable than previous alternatives, raising the prospect of its use in industrial manufacturing processes.

