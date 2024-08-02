Ceres Applauds U.S. DOE And Wisconsin State Officials On Launch Of New Home Energy Rebate Program

(MENAFN- 3BL) August 2, 2024 /3BL/ - The U.S. Department of announced today that Wisconsin is the first state to launch the new whole home energy, performance-based rebate program. Ceres commends the federal and state officials for accelerating these efforts to ensure consumers across the U.S. can benefit from federal incentives to power homes more efficiently and reduce energy bills.

The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act established two home energy rebate programs to help residents benefit from leading to more efficiently and cost-effectively power their homes-HOMES (Home Energy Performance-Based, Whole-House Rebates) and HEAR (Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate). In a press conference, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, White House Senior Advisor for International Climate Policy John Podesta, and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers celebrated the launch of Wisconsin's HOMES program, a performance-based program that will be open to all state residents to help both homeowners and renters reduce their energy bills and improve the overall efficiency and comfort of their homes.

Wisconsin is the first state to launch its HOMES program. The state expects to provide residents with access to the HEAR program in the fall, following in the footsteps of New York, which became the first state to launch its HEAR program in April.

Following the announcement, the U.S. DOE convened key Wisconsin businesses, labor unions, and local contractors for a roundtable discussion focused on how these key stakeholders can work together to ensure these programs are successfully implemented. Ceres Policy Network members A. O. Smith and Trane Technologies joined the roundtable discussion to share their perspectives as major manufacturers and energy efficiency service providers.

Ceres, in collaboration with key manufacturers, retailers, and service providers, provided feedback to state energy offices on program design, including in California , Massachusetts , Michigan , and Wisonsin , among others.

In March, Ceres convened key industry players and DOE's Office of State and Community Energy Programs as part of LEAD on a Clean Economy to discuss ideas to optimize rebate implementation. Ceres also organized a roundtable discussion in Madison, WI, to provide major manufacturers and energy efficiency service providers the opportunity to share expertise and insight with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Gov. Tony Evers, and other state and local officials. And in April, Ceres welcomed the announcement that New York would be the first state to have its new federal home energy rebates application approved.

About Ceres

Ceres is a nonprofit advocacy organization working to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more just, and sustainable world. United under a shared vision, our powerful networks of investors and companies are proving sustainability is the bottom line-changing markets and sectors from the inside out. For more information, visit ceres.

