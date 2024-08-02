Joe Biden, Jill Biden Extend Condolences Over Wayanad Landslides: 'Commend The Bravery Of...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden condoled the lives of the deceased in Kerala's Wayanad, which was hit by massive landslides, killing more than 300 persons. In an official statement, the White House said,“ Jill and I extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by the deadly landslides in Kerala in India.”

“Our prayers are with the of this tragic event, and we mourn with the families who have lost loved ones. We commend the bravery of the Indian service members and first responders supporting the complex recovery effort. We will continue to hold the people of India in our thoughts during this difficult time,” the statement read.

The death toll from the July 30 landslides in Meppadi, Wayanad district, has risen to 210, with 187 people discharged from hospitals, officials reported on Friday. So far, 210 bodies and 134 body parts have been recovered, including 96 males, 85 females, and 29 children. Post-mortem exams have been completed for 207 bodies, and all recovered body parts, with 146 bodies identified.

Currently, 84 people are being treated in hospitals across Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram, while 273 have been hospitalized since the incident. Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed 308 deaths from the multiple landslides.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobga, and the Iran Embassy in India also expressed condolences to India for the tragic landslides in Kerala 's Wayanad.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tobga wrote,“I am deeply saddened by the devastation caused by #WayanadLandslides in Kerala, India. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire community of Wayanad.”

“President of #Russia Vladimir Putin sent a condolence message to President of #India Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi over the tragic consequences of the landslides in #Kerala,” the Russian Embassy in India shared a post on X.

"The Embassy of the R in New Delhi extends its deepest sympathies to the Government of the Republic of India and the people of #Kerala who have suffered in #WayanadLandslides. Our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones in this tragic disaster," the Iran Embassy in India said.