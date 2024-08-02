Criminon Florida Says There Is An Answer To Criminality And Recidivism

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Criminon Florida is inviting the community to tour its center in downtown Clearwater, Florida at 45 N. Fort Harrison Avenue, to find out how Criminon is rehabilitating criminal offenders and reducing recidivism. The center is open Monday to Friday 10:00am to 1:00pm and 2pm to 7:00pm; and Saturday and Sunday 2:00pm to 7:00pm.



According to Best Places – an up-to-date website that provides comparisons between US cities on cost of living, crime, climate and – violent crime in Clearwater is higher than the national average by 8 points and property crime in Clearwater is committed at a rate of 51.9%, 16 points higher than the US average.



With a budget of over $2.7 billion, Florida's Department of Corrections (DOC) has the third largest prison system in the US. In addition, the U.S. government spends almost $84 billion on prisons and jails.



So, what is the answer to criminlaity and recidivism? How can America reduce the social and financial suffering caused by crime?



American author and humanitarian, L. Ron Hubbard, wrote:“There is no person alive who cannot make a new beginning.”



Those words formed the inspiration for the Criminon program. Criminon, meaning“no crime”, is an international, social betterment corporation providing crime prevention and criminal rehabilitation programs for offenders. Originally established in New Zealand in 1972, Criminon has expanded to a worldwide network of organizations. Criminon Florida's headquarters is right here in Clearwater. Criminon is a free program that is used by thousands in prisons all over the world.



For more information on the Criminon program, you can call 727-467-6963 or email ... or visit the center in downtown Clearwater.









