US Adjusts Military Posture To Mitigate Possibility Of Escalation In Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- The Department of Defense continues to take steps to mitigate the possibility of regional escalation by Iran or Iran's partners and proxies, the Pentagon said Friday.

"Since the horrific Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, the Secretary (of Defense Lloyd J. Austin) has reiterated that the United States will protect our personnel and interests in the region, including our ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel," Deputy Press Secretary of the Pentagon Sabrina Singh noted.

To that end, Secretary Austin ordered adjustments to US military posture in the Middle East to mitigate the possibility of regional escalation, she said, noting that the move is designed to improve US force protection, to increase support for the defense of Israel, and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies.

To maintain a carrier strike group presence in the Middle East, the Secretary has ordered the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN Carrier Strike Group to replace the USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT Carrier Strike Group, currently on deployment in the Central Command area of responsibility.

Additionally, Secretary Austin has ordered additional ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the US European Command and U.S. Central Command regions. The Department is also taking steps to increase our readiness to deploy additional land-based ballistic missile defense.

"The Secretary has also ordered the deployment of an additional fighter squadron to the Middle East, reinforcing our defensive air support capability," Singh pointed out.

"These posture adjustments add to the broad range of capabilities the U.S. military maintains in the region, including the USS WASP Amphibious Ready Group / Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG/MEU) operating in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"As we have demonstrated since October and again in April, the United States' global defense is dynamic and the Department of Defense retains the capability to deploy on short notice to meet evolving national security threats.

"The United States also remains intently focused on de-escalating tensions in the region and pushing for a ceasefire as part of a hostage deal to bring the hostages home and end the war in Gaza," she added. (end)

