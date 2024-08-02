Dealio Technologies Acquires Autozoom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dealio Technologies, a next generation Digital Retailing solution for auto dealerships, announced the creation of Dealio Zoom with AutoZoom

- Guy O'Brien, CMO for Dealio TechnologiesSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dealio Technologies (Dealio Tech), an award winning automotive Digital Retailing solution, announced today that it has completed an acquisition of Auto Loan Technologies, LLC (AutoZoom), a leading Risk Analytics system used by Buy-Here Pay-Here auto dealers.Founded in 2002 by Scott Carlson, Auto Zoom proved to be a game changer for Buy-Here Pay-Here dealers in helping them make smart loan decisions. Over time, AutoZoom helped hundreds of Dealers consistently make more accurate risk-based decisions, and in doing so, helped them mitigate early defaults and improve overall loan portfolio performance.Mr. Carlson and Dealio Tech founders have come together to form Dealio Zoom, LLC. This effort pairs AutoZoom's proven risk decisioning capabilities with Dealio Tech's self-service experience, integrations and automation to deliver next generation automation capabilities for BHPH auto dealers. Our joint effort has been designed to carry legacy AutoZoom functionality, as well as amazing new integrations and many other subscribers requested enhancements.Dealio Technologies is an end-to-end full digital retail, white-label platform that streamlines the buyer's journey. Dealers are empowered to engage their buyers in a digital experience. The moment the prospective buyer enters the auto dealer's website, the consumer is engaged with an invitation to“save time, buy online” invitation. The consumer follows the prompts to see what their actual monthly payments displayed alongside the dealer's inventory, utilizing a soft credit pull. The consumer credit is instantly matched to the lender, and the real-time payment is published based upon the lender terms that the consumer qualifies through an credit to lender, auto-match. Prospective buyers transform into real-time buyers, with the ability to shop by monthly payment in review of the dealer's inventory; select the dealer's offered warranty products, close the loan and more. Buyers can perform this 100% online, or start online and finish at the dealership, or a hybrid format of both.This flexibility and the many lead generation strategies built into the platform - including a Prequalification tool - is what is making Dealio Tech's platform very appealing to auto dealers. Dealio Tech's solutions is used to connect auto dealers to their consumers digitally in the manner that consumers shop and buy products of all types today.Unlike franchise dealers, Buy-Here-Pay-Here dealers have long struggled to find a toolset that can deliver the experience, innovation and automation for their unique processes. Dealio Tech and AutoZoom have come together to bridge this gap and allow BHPH dealers to deliver automation and a self-service pathway for their customers. This is accomplished by combining lending tracking (CRM), loan decisioning (Scoring) and fully digital loan closing processes under one umbrella platform.This partnership helps Buy-Here Pay-Here dealers to:1) Deliver Instant and Accurate Decisions to Customers: Whether it is instant offers with Pre-Qualification (or) instant decisions through API integration with the Risk Decisioning system, Dealers can now rely on this platform to display accurate and compliant approvals.2) Increased Efficiency: Dealio Zoom will eliminate:- Duplicating efforts by manual keying it into your CRM or Desking system- Creating contract packages in one system and then sending for e-signatures in another system- Capturing income documents manually and have no system of record to keep all the documents on file in one place- Dealio Zoom brings all these disjointed systems together, so that you can avoid these inefficiencies, and bring an end to system fragmentation3) Reduce“Average Days on Lot”: BHPH dealers are now able to move inventory faster, extending the selling cycle. Today, once the customer leaves the lot to decide if they want to move forward with the purchase, and loan terms, there is a burden for the dealer to persuade the prospective customer to physically return to the lot to close the sale. Now, with Dealio Zoom, the prospective customer can close the loan from the comfort of their home, work or any location, digitally. This is a Game Changer and will turn over inventory faster.“The need for a single source of truth to empower BHPH dealers to pre-qualify leads, utilize CRM, automate risk scoring, and closing a deal digitally is what Dealio Zoom is bringing under ONE umbrella. We are excited to empower BHPH dealers to elevate their brand, through our white-label technology. Now, BHPH dealers can engage their customers in the way that consumers buy all their products and services in today's marketplace. This solution catapults BHPH dealers into the cutting edge of today's latest innovations in technology.” Says, Guy O'Brien, CMO for Dealio Technologies.“It pleases me greatly to bring such a profound next-generation solution to our loyal base of present and past AutoZoom subscribers. I look forward to working in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition as we expand and deploy our new capabilities that is exactly what our subscribers have requested over the years. The AutoZoom staff is excited about its evolution and is committed to the transition for our patrons that want to upgrade to our groundbreaking solution.” Says, Scott CarlsonIf you are curious about what Dealio Zoom has to offer, schedule a hassle-free demo with us today at .For all other inquiries, contact our Media Relations team at...13333 Blanco Rd, Ste 206San Antonio TX 78216About Dealio TechnologiesA modern digital retailing solution for Auto Dealers. About Dealio TechnologiesA modern digital retailing solution for Auto Dealers. A fully comprehensive digital solution that empowers consumers to conduct a full digital auto loan purchase experience. A self-service digital ecosystem for consumers to engage with loan offers and terms from the auto dealer's credit-matched lender. Consumers can purchase value added warranty products that the dealer offers in the digital loan closing process. Now, auto dealers have the ability to sell cars, products and auto loans to their roster of lenders, through cutting-edge technology. For more information, visit us at or get in touch at ....About AutoZoomSince 2002, a great number of used-car financing dealerships have experienced sales increases, greater control of default rate, and better portfolio loss liquidation results using AutoZoom scoring models and BHPH analytics.

