Discover The MAVIA (Heroes Of Mavia) Listing On XT

Heroes of Mavia is a AAA mobile Web3 strategy game available on and Android app stores globally. The game is backed by prominent investors such as Binance Labs, Genblock Capital, Delphi Digital, Mechanism Capital, Bitkraft, and Animoca Brands, among others. Heroes of Mavia uses a dual token model, with MAVIA being the governance token that gives holders the ability to vote on important decisions and direct the future of the Mavia game. MAVIA token is also used for buying, selling, and renting NFTs on the Mavia Marketplace.

The listing of MAVIA on XT Exchange provides our users with increased access to this innovative cryptocurrency. It offers enhanced liquidity, more trading opportunities, and reinforces XT Exchange's commitment to supporting diverse and high-potential blockchain projects. Our users can now trade MAVIA with confidence on a secure and user-friendly platform.

"Listing MAVIA on XT Exchange is a strategic move to broaden our cryptocurrency offerings and provide our users with access to a promising digital asset. We are excited about the potential this brings to our platform and community," said Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange.

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

