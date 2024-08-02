Energy America Modules Receive Approval From California Energy Commission

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Energy America , a leading USA based solar module and EPC contractor, has announced that their modules have been approved by the California Energy Commission (CEC ). This approval comes after a thorough technical due diligence process and applies to all Energy America modules manufactured in South Carolina and California for residential, commercial, and utility use.



The CEC approval is a significant achievement for Energy America, as it demonstrates the high quality and reliability of their solar modules. The rigorous technical due diligence process conducted by the CEC ensures that only the most efficient and durable modules receive approval, making this a prestigious recognition for Energy America.



With this approval, Energy America modules can now be used in solar projects across California, providing customers with a trusted and reliable option for their renewable energy needs. This also opens up new opportunities for Energy America to expand their presence in the state and contribute to the growth of the solar industry in California.



"We are thrilled to receive approval from the California Energy Commission for our solar modules," said Nathan Smith, Director manufacturing of Energy America. "This is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality and efficient solar solutions to our customers. We are excited to continue serving the California market and helping to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy in the state."



Energy America's modules are known for their advanced technology, durability, and high efficiency, making them a top choice for solar projects. With the CEC approval, customers can have confidence in the performance and reliability of Energy America modules, further solidifying the company's position as a leader in the solar industry.





