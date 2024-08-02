Economic Data From U.S. Sparks Global Market Declines, Affecting Brazil And Asia

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The markets faced a turbulent end to the week on August 2, 2024, driven by mounting fears of a recession in the United States.



The Brazilian stock market, represented by the Ibovespa, closed down 1.21%, reaching 128,854.09 points, marking a loss of 1,541 points.



This decline extended the market's losing streak to three consecutive weeks, with a cumulative drop of 1.32% in that period. The first two days of August alone saw a decrease of 1.44%.



The apprehension of a recession was not confined to Brazil. The Tokyo experienced a significant drop of 5.8%, closing at 35,909.70 points.



This marked its worst daily performance since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.







This decline mirrored across Asia and Europe, with major indices in New York also suffering substantial losses for the second consecutive day.



The concerns were fueled by disappointing economic data from the United States. The US manufacturing PMI contracted for the fourth month in a row in July, and unemployment claims rose more than expected.

Economic Concerns

The July payroll report confirmed a worrying contraction in the labor market, with nonfarm payroll employment increasing by only 114,000 and the unemployment rate rising to 4.3%.



Additionally, new orders for manufactured goods in the US fell more than anticipated in June.



Economists and market strategists expressed their concerns, highlighting that the weak employment report reinforced the uncertainty about future economic conditions.



This sentiment was echoed by others, who noted that the disappointing data continued to fuel growth fears that have been troubling the market.



Adding to the pessimism, Elliott Management, a prominent hedge fund, warned that Nvidia 's stock was in a "bubble." They argued that the AI technology driving its price was overvalued.



Andressa Durão, an economist at ASA, pointed out that the surprise in the employment data raised a yellow flag regarding a potential recession in the US.



She emphasized that while the data did not yet indicate a recession, continued weakness could prompt the Federal Reserve to act swiftly with interest rate cuts.

Brazilian Market Specifics

The decline in Brazil's Ibovespa significantly stemmed from losses in major companies like Vale and Petrobras. Despite a rise in iron ore prices in China, Vale's stock fell by 1.39%.



The fear of reduced demand due to a potential US recession led to a drop in oil prices, causing Petrobras to lose 3.01% and PRIO to fall by 4.13%.

Oil and Gas:

The newly formed 3R Petroleum , which recently completed its merger with Enauta, saw its stock drop by 0.75% despite the company's focus on lower-risk, quicker-return assets.

Banking:







Major banks also saw declines, with Itaú Unibanco down 1.26% and Banco do Brasil down 0.80%. Bradesco was the exception, gaining 0.61%.

Retailers benefited from lower future interest rates, with Magazine Luiza surging 7.13% and Lojas Renner gaining 3.54%.



Industrial:WEG experienced a 5.72% drop following profit-taking after recent gains, despite a positive outlook from analysts.Brazil's economic data provided some relief. The country's industrial production grew by 4.1% in June, recovering from a 1.5% decline in May.This positive performance led economists to revise their GDP growth projections for the second quarter upward.The XP Tracker's forecast for Q2 GDP growth increased from 0.6% to 0.7%. The annual growth projection of 2.2% now has an upward bias.Despite some positive domestic economic indicators, the overarching sentiment in the market was one of caution and pessimism. Fears of a US recession drove this cautious and pessimistic outlook.Next week is expected to be equally volatile. A critical focus will be on the Central Bank's meeting minutes and upcoming economic data releases.