Associa Cares Earmarks $100,000 To Assist Victims Of Northern California Wildfires

In response to the widespread destruction, Associa Cares has allocated up to $100,000 to provide immediate relief to those affected by the fires. This support includes direct assistance to individuals and families who have suffered losses.

"We are deeply concerned about the impact of the Park Fire on the residents and communities in Northern California," said Scott Hubbard, branch president of Associa Northern California. "Our primary goal is to provide immediate relief to those who have been displaced or affected by this disaster. We stand with the communities during this challenging time and are committed to helping them rebuild and recover."

Associa Cares has been working closely with Scott and his dedicated team at Associa Northern California to identify potential recipients within their managed communities. At least one of these communities has been evacuated, with four homes confirmed destroyed and further damage assessments ongoing.

The Park Fire has created a dire situation, and Associa Cares is mobilizing quickly to ensure aid reaches those in need. Through its coordinated efforts, the organization aims to bring relief and support to the affected residents, helping them navigate the challenges brought about by this natural disaster.

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is both a U.S.-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and a registered charity in Canada, created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across North America and Canada, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $5 million in assistance to more than 3,800 families since 2007.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities.

