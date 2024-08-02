Chicago Deck Expert Expands Into Lake County Suburbs, Offering Deck Restoration, Sealing, And Staining Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Expanding High-Quality Deck Care to Lake County with Complimentary Project Assessments

- Max VCHICAGO, IL, US, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chicago Deck Expert , a leading deck restoration , sealing, and staining company based in Chicago, is excited to announce its expansion into the Lake County suburbs of Chicago. This expansion will allow the company to bring its high-quality services to even more homeowners in the area, providing them with expert care for their outdoor decks.With years of experience in the industry, Chicago Deck Expert has established itself as a trusted and reliable source for deck restoration, sealing, and staining services. The company takes pride in its attention to detail and commitment to customer satisfaction, ensuring that every deck is restored to its former glory and protected for years to come.Expanding into Lake County is an exciting step for us," said Max V, Manager of Chicago Deck Expert. "We are committed to providing top-notch deck restoration, sealing, and staining services, and we look forward to bringing our expertise and dedication to even more homeowners in the area.The expansion into the Lake County suburbs is a natural progression for Chicago Deck Expert, as the company has seen a growing demand for its services in the area. Homeowners in Lake County can now benefit from the company's expertise and professionalism, as well as its commitment to using high-quality materials and techniques for all deck restoration, sealing, and staining projects.In addition to the expansion, Chicago Deck Expert is also pleased to offer free estimates for all its services. This allows homeowners to get a better understanding of the scope and cost of their deck project before committing to any services. With this new expansion and free estimates, Chicago Deck Expert is looking forward to helping even more homeowners in the Lake County suburbs of Chicago enjoy beautiful and well-maintained outdoor decks.For more information about Chicago Deck Expert and its services, please visit their website or contact them directly for a free estimate. With their expertise and commitment to customer satisfaction, Chicago Deck Expert is the go-to company for all deck restoration, sealing, and staining needs in the Lake County suburbs of Chicago.

Max V

Chicago Deck Expert

+1 (630) 984-6116

email us here