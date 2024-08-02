New Customer Feedback Portal Helps Businesses Leverage The Internet To Sell More Products And Services.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bad Reviews

5-star reviews callouts

What Are They saying About You?

"Like it or not, people are shaping your local business' reputation online! 5-stars make money...1 star kills you."

- Maynard GreeneHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One of the biggest challenges most Small and Medium-Sized businesses face is recognizing the importance of a reputation in their marketplace.The problem is that it's difficult for Small and Medium-sized local businesses to know how to build their online reputation and leverage this power to get more customers. And the good news is that it doesn't have to be difficult if you've got the right strategy. The more established a business appears to potential clients online, the more successful the company is. If a company achieves a 5-star rating and its clients have provided incredible feedback about their positive experience can only help gain more customers. Consequently, if a company has received bad reviews, is more likely a potential client will take their business to a competitor.Getting reviews from customers has always been a beneficial exercise for business, but today its importance is even greater. Why? Because consumers rely on what Google tells them about your business. Greene Consulting Group is making it easy for companies to generate 5-star reviews with its simple, portable customer feedback portal.There are several steps a company can take to build a stellar reputation:- Find out what people are saying about their business online,- Respond to every comment posted online; positive or negative respectfully,- Be sincere.To assist Small and Medium-Sized businesses build their stellar reputation Greene Consulting Group will be creating custom Customer Feedback Portals for companies to try out for 30 days at no cost to the business. At the end of the 30-day trial, businesses will have the opportunity to keep or discontinue the use of the Customer Feedback portal.

Maynard Greene

Greene Consulting Group

+1 346-325-8427

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Bad News Travel Fast