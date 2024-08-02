Dr. Ali R. Rahimi Explores Democracy And Justice In New Books

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Ali R. RahimiPALM COAST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Ali R. Rahimi, M.D., FACP, AGSF, a distinguished cardiologist and academic with an illustrious career spanning across continents, is pleased to announce the release of his two new books, Democracy in Iran: Establishing the Rule of Law and Empowering People and Enduring Power of Hope and Justice. These works delve into the realms of political philosophy, democracy, and social justice, offering readers profound insights grounded in both historical context and contemporary analysis.About the AuthorDr. Ali R. Rahimi is a renowned figure in the medical and academic communities. He received his medical degree and completed his internship at Ferdowsi University School of Medicine and Health Science Center in Iran. Following his graduation, he pursued residency training in Internal Medicine and a cardiology fellowship at St. Thomas' Hospital and Medical School in London, England.Dr. Rahimi's career is marked by significant contributions to cardiovascular medicine and geriatric care. Before relocating to the United States, he served as Chief of Cardiology at Labafi Nedjat Cardiovascular Medical Center in Iran. He later joined Washington State University in Pullman, Washington as a Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Physiology and Cardiovascular Sciences, where he focused on left ventricular function and mechanical properties. His research was published in the American Journal of Pharmacology and Physiology.Continuing his medical education in the U.S., Dr. Rahimi completed residency training in Internal Medicine at St. Raphael Hospital, Yale University, and a fellowship in Geriatric Medicine at Duke University. Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Geriatric Medicine, he served as Associate Program Director of Medical Education at Mercer University Savannah Campus. He has held various leadership roles, including Chief of Geriatric Medicine, Curriculum Chief for Geriatric and Behavioral Medicine, and Director of Research and Scholarly Activity.Dr. Rahimi is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and the American Geriatric Society, a Certified Medical Director for long-term care, and has been the primary investigator in over 30 clinical trials. His prolific academic career includes numerous scientific publications and presentations at prestigious conferences, including the American Geriatric Society, American Heart Association, Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), Southern Medical Association (SMA), and American College of Physicians (ACP). He is also a Certified Human Rights Consultant. He also has a consultative and research business called Southeastern Georgia Geriatrics, where he's the CEO and Medical Director.Book 1:Democracy in Iran: Establishing the Rule of Law and Empowering PeopleIn Democracy in Iran: Establishing the Rule of Law and Empowering People, Dr. Rahimi explores the complex journey towards establishing democracy in Iran. The book provides a rich analysis of philosophical ideas, historical precedents, and contemporary challenges faced by Iran in its quest for a democratic system. Drawing from ancient philosophical critiques and historical developments, Dr. Rahimi presents an informed discussion on the potential for establishing and empowering democratic systems in Iran.The book delves into the philosophical underpinnings of democracy, examining the works of ancient philosophers alongside modern political thought. It highlights the importance of the rule of law and the empowerment of people as fundamental pillars of a democratic society. By providing a nuanced understanding of Iran's political landscape, Dr. Rahimi offers valuable insights into the prospects and obstacles for democratic reform in the country.CLICK HERE for book 1 to get a copy.Book 2:Reviving Iran, A Journey Towards Health and Hope (Riviving Iran: A Journey of Hope, Heritage, and Culture Book 1)Enduring Power of Hope and Justice is a compelling exploration of the themes of hope and justice in the face of adversity. Dr. Rahimi examines the enduring power of these concepts through historical examples and contemporary issues. The book underscores the significance of hope as a driving force for change and justice as a foundational principle for a fair society.Dr. Rahimi's analysis is rooted in a deep understanding of human rights and social justice. He draws from his extensive experience as a Certified Human Rights Consultant to shed light on the struggles and triumphs of individuals and communities striving for justice. The book emphasizes the importance of resilience and optimism in overcoming challenges and building a just society.CLICK HERE for book 2 to get a copy.AvailabilityDemocracy in Iran: Establishing the Rule of Law and Empowering People and Enduring Power of Hope and Justice is available for Amazon through major book retailers and online platforms. For more information about the books and author, please visitFor more information, please contact:

