Bluewater Acquisition Corp. And Alphadelta Management Corp. Announce Termination Of LOI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluewater Corp. (" Bluewater ") ( TSXV: BAQ.P ) and AlphaDelta Management Corp. (" ADM ") jointly announce that they terminated their letter of intent dated April 20, 2021 which they previously announced on April 20, 2021.



