Direct Equity Source Announces Strategic Partnership With AAA Storage To Expand Self-Storage Portfolio

Direct Equity Source, a leading Real estate private equity firm, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with AAA Storage, an industry-leading self-storage company. Direct Equity Source, via its recently formed fund, will be the largest single investor in AAA Storage's current multi-property Growth Fund I, and significantly expand its self-storage portfolio across the United States.
This partnership combines Direct Equity Source's extensive experience in real estate private equity and financial acumen with AAA Storage's operational expertise and industry-leading storage solutions. Direct Equity Source's investment will expand AAA's ability to develop, acquire, and manage state-of-the-art self-storage facilities, and office/industrial flex properties in key markets, enhancing accessibility and convenience for customers.
AAA's Growth Fund I, plans to add over 6 new self-storage, and 3 flex space property locations in Texas, Florida, and North Carolina over the next twelve months. Leveraging AAA Storage's cutting-edge technology and customer service excellence, the new facilities will offer secure, clean, and easily accessible storage options. The development of new storage and office/flex facilities is expected to create numerous job opportunities and stimulate local economies.
Stephen Lawrence, Manager of Direct Equity Source, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with AAA Storage, a leader in the self-storage industry. This collaboration aligns with our growth strategy and commitment to providing high-quality real estate solutions and investment opportunities.
Paul Bennett, President of AAA Storage, added, "Our partnership with Direct Equity Source represents a significant milestone for AAA Storage. By combining our operational strengths with Direct Equity Source's investment capabilities, we are well-positioned to expand our footprint and serve more customers with top-notch storage solutions."
About Direct Equity Source:
Direct Equity Source is a premier real estate private equity firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of diverse property types. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Direct Equity Source delivers superior returns for investors while fostering sustainable growth in communities.
About AAA Storage:
AAA Storage is a leading developer and operator of self-storage solutions, offering secure, clean, and affordable storage units across the United States. With a focus on customer satisfaction and operational excellence, AAA Storage ensures a seamless storage experience for both personal and business needs.
