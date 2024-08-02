New Book Release - Love Letters To Patients: Restoring Trust While Navigating The U.S. Healthcare System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Ruby J. Long strives to improve the outcomes of individual patients and marginalized groups with her emergency room experience.

- Arica Brandford, RN, JD, PhDREDONDO BEACH, CA, USA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, the infant mortality rate for African American infants was 10.8 per 1,000 live births, compared to 4.6 per 1,000 live births for white infants. On average, Black patients wait 25% longer than their White counterparts for treatment in emergency rooms. For this reason, Dr. Ruby J. Long is a dedicated medical professional specializing in emergency medicine . She has authored this insightful book drawing on her vast experience. Dr. Long is a reputed author who advocates for individuals often marginalized by the healthcare system. Her work is undeniably inspiring and emphasizes the crucial importance of acknowledging the humanity in all individuals.Love Letters to Patients: Restoring Trust While Navigating The U.S. Healthcare System is an invaluable resource for addressing questions and concerns during challenging health events. It is a heartfelt collection of letters offering hope and empowerment, written by a Physician Leader & Health Equity Advocate who has been an overlooked patient before. Through Love Letters to Patients, Dr. Long offers strategies for strengthening a scared voice.In "Love Letters to Patients: Restoring Trust While Navigating the U.S. Healthcare System," Dr. Ruby J. Long expertly merges her vast healthcare experience with a profound empathy for patients. This groundbreaking book is an essential tool for anyone in the healthcare field, emphasizing the importance of patient-centered care and the role of healthcare professionals in advocating for patients. ~Arica Brandford, RN, JD, PhD​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Dr. Ruby Long is an accomplished doctor who fearlessly champions the cause of social justice. She has earned her medical licensure and healthcare system leadership training from both Indiana University and Stanford Schools of Medicine and completed the rigorous Restorative Justice Leadership Certificate program at the University of San Diego. Love Letters to Patients: Restoring Trust While Navigating The U.S. Healthcare System stands out from other health books by providing a firsthand, empathetic perspective on navigating healthcare disparities.In her clinical practice, she strives to save lives and improve the health outcomes of individual patients. Outside of her practice, she advocates tirelessly for marginalized populations, ensuring they have access to the healthcare they need. Her implementation strategies have been recognized by the United States COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, inspiring others to follow her lead. Dr. Long's work at an academic medical center and consulting firm serves as a model of excellence for all those seeking to make a positive difference in the world of healthcare.About the bookAuthor: Dr. Ruby J. LongCategory: Inspirational, NonfictionPublisher: KP Publishing CompanyPublishing Date: March 2024Price: Paperback: $18.95 | eBook: $9.99Dr. Ruby J. Long is currently available for interviews and appearances.

