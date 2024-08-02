R3 Stem Cell Now Offering Treatment For Premature Ovarian Failure In Several Countries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

R3 Stem Cell, the global leader in regenerative therapies, is now offering stem cell therapy for premature ovarian failure (POF) in several countries.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- R3 Stem Cell , the global leader in regenerative therapies, is now offering stem cell therapy for premature ovarian failure (POF) in several countries. The stem cell treatments for POF have shown excellent results in several global research studies, one of which was published recently by R3's research team and can be viewed here:

R3 is currently offering the groundbreaking stem cells for POF in Mexico, Philippines, Pakistan and Turkey. The treatments include a combination of mesenchymal stem cells, exosomes and platelet rich plasma therapy provided through direct injections and intravenous application. Patients may receive conscious sedation for the procedure.

According to R3 Stem Cell CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Women with POF have limited options available through traditional therapies. Our research has shown the outcomes with regenerative therapies have been successful. Patients may achieve a spontaneous pregnancy, or result in improved parameters making IVF a satisfactory next step."

The procedures are performed as an outpatient, with the biologics being processed in GMP compliant laboratories and undergoing rigorous sterility and disease testing. Globally, R3 Stem Cell has performed over 24,000 stem cell procedures in 7 countries during the past decade. Patient satisfaction year over year has been 85%.

In addition to POF, R3 Stem Cell's international centers treat over 50 different conditions, including orthopedic, autoimmune, neurologic, diabetes, kidney, lung, liver, ataxia and more. Recently, R3 Stem Cell published a successful case report on allogeneic umbilical cord stem cell and exosome therapy for a stage five kidney failure patient, helping him shift to stage 4. The stem cell treatment for kidney failure has been a fantastic option for those wishing to avoid dialysis.

In order to schedule a free consultation to see if an individual is a candidate for stem cell treatment for premature ovarian failure, simply call +1 (844) GET-STEM or email ....



