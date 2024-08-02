Frontier Group Holdings Reschedules Webcast Of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Group Holdings, (NASDAQ: ULCC ), parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc., announces a change to the timing of its second quarter 2024 live webcast. The webcast will now be held one hour later at 12:00pm ET on Thursday, August 8, 2024 (date unchanged). The Company previously announced a live webcast at 11:00am ET on August 8, 2024 in a press release dated July 31, 2024.

The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at .

There is no change to the timing of the release of results, expected before the market opens on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC ), is committed to "Low Fares Done Right." Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates 148 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, along with Frontier's high-density seating configuration and weight-saving initiatives, have contributed to Frontier's continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by available seat miles (ASMs) per fuel gallon consumed. With nearly 200 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.

