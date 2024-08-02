S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBN; SBN.PR.A) S Split Corp. has declared monthly distributions, payable on August 30, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 15, 2024. Due to the decline in the net asset value (“NAV”) per unit below $16.50, the Company has suspended distributions on its Class A Shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation. The NAV per Unit on July 31, 2024 was $12.16.
| Share Class
Class A Shares
Preferred Shares
|
| Amount Per
|
|
|
To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at ... or visit .
| John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO
| Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9
|
|
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
