ECCB Issues 40Th Anniversary Commemorative Stamps

40th Anniversary Commemorative Stamps

BASSETERRE, SAINT CHRISTOPHER (ST KITTS) AND NEVIS, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Eastern Caribbean Central (ECCB) announces the issuance of its 40th anniversary commemorative stamps.The stamps are now in circulation in the six independent ECCB member countries: Antigua and Barbuda, The Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.Two sheets of stamps will be available to each country. A quantity of 'First Day Covers', which are sold to philatelic collectors, will be made available subsequently.Deputy Governor of the ECCB Dr Valda Henry spearheaded the stamp competition which formed part of the Bank's 40th anniversary celebrations. She said,“we are elated with the expression of collective action and innovation.” She added that the stamps are a reflection of the talents and gifts of the people of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union. Dr Henry encourages the public to purchase, use and collect this special stamp issue.The ECCB announced the winners of its 40th Anniversary Stamp Competition at the launch of its year-long celebrations in January 2023. Verdant Shetty of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines won the 5-11 category of the competition with his stamp titled: 'Go Green'. Mea Emmanuel of Saint Lucia won the 12-17 category with her stamp titled: 'Sustainable Economic Growth and Development and Maxanne Rocke of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines won the 18 and over category with his stamp depicting the 5 July 1983 signing of the ECCB Agreement.The Deputy Governor again congratulates the winners and Post Masters General of the participating countries who collaborated with the ECCB to make the issuance of the stamps a reality. She also gave special commendation to former Secretary General of the Caribbean Postal Union and Post Master General of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Clare Seraphin-Wallace for spearheading the initiative.The value of the ECCB 40th Anniversary Commemorative stamps will be based on the best-selling stamps in the respective participating ECCB member countries.

