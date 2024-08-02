Healthier 901 Sponsor Nike Draws Daily For Free Sneakers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) All Healthier 901 Members Automatically Entered to Win

Looking for a way to kickstart your day? Do you need a boost to help you become more active? We're here to help! Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

announced its Healthier 901 sponsor Nike

will

give away a new pair of sneakers every day during the month of August, in anticipation of the second annual

Healthier 901 Fest

on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m.

to

2 p.m. at Shelby Farms Park. Healthier 901 Fest is free and open to the public.

Healthier 901, powered by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, is addressing two huge health concerns in the Mid-South – heart disease and cancer – by empowering our community to adopt a healthy, active lifestyle. The goal is to lose one million pounds because obesity is a contributing risk factor for both chronic diseases, and Memphis is one of the heaviest cities in the country.

Leading up to Healthier 901 Fest and thanks to a generous donation from Healthier 901 sponsor Nike, 31 lucky Healthier 901 members will take home a brand-new pair of sneakers this month to support them on their trek toward a healthier lifestyle. Sponsor giveaways are just one of many perks available to Healthier 901's more than 7,000 members, and membership in the lifestyle program is free of charge.

"What we eat and how we move greatly influences how we feel. Healthier 901 aims to ignite new health and wellness habits, which can significantly improve our longevity and reduce our risk for many long-term illnesses like heart disease and cancer," said Methodist Le Bonheur President and CEO Michael Ugwueke, DHA, FACHE . "We are sincerely grateful to Healthier 901 sponsors and community partners like Nike for rising to the challenge and investing in a better quality of life for Memphians and Healthier 901 members all across the Mid-South."

Daily giveaway drawings are held at 3 p.m. CDT, with sneakers awarded to a different winner every day from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31. Existing Healthier 901 members are automatically entered to win, and non-members can enter to win by creating a free account with Healthier 901 . All contest winners will be notified via email and recognized on Healthier 901's digital platforms.

To learn more about the Healthier 901 movement-including the second annual Healthier 901 Fest, visit Healthier901 .

By registering for Healthier 901's wellness app, you are eligible to win sponsor prizes via random drawings. As a condition of participating, you agree for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (MLH) to use your name on social media and the Healthier 901 website if you win. By registering for the app, you also give your permission for MLH communications staff to contact you about publicly sharing your Healthier 901 story. You have the right to decline to share your story. You may cancel your registration with Healthier 901 at any time.

NOTICE TO ALL STUDENT ATHLETES: National Collegiate Athletic Association rules strictly prohibit high school student-athletes from receiving special arrangements or "extra benefits" based upon athletic ability. Shopping at the Nike Employee Store is considered by the NCAA to be an "extra benefit", which may lead to the ineligibility of a student-athlete.



About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital , ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, a hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

