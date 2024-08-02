Worship On The Waterfront To Host First Fundraiser At The Ivy House In Saugatuck Michigan On August 29Th, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOLLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Holland Michigan's Worship on the Waterfront is set to host its first fundraiser featuring Jason Gray of Sirius XM's's Acoustic Story-time fame. The event which includes dinner and a concert for the purpose of raising funds to help bring free summer Christian concerts to the Holland community. The event will feature Jason Gray, Dan Bremnes and Amanda Janson performing in an Acoustic Story-time style format. Worship on the Waterfront is nonprofit and brings renowned Christian artists to Holland Michigan for their summer concert series on the outdoor stage at Beechwood Church free to the public.

The heart of the ministry is to make Christ known through the music, and performances of the artists and to provide free concerts to the community. The cost of each show is about $14,000 and the organization is funded solely by individual donations and sponsors.

As the director Kathleen Bobeldyk. Says“Fundraising is always a struggle. We get comments like“How to you get these artists to come for free”? The answer is, we don't. I compare these artists to traveling ministers, and this is their purpose, their work. Our non-profit outreach ministry is building our own church community, a church without walls. I thank God for the businesses, people, and organizations that believe in what we are doing to further the Kingdom. I pray that people will continue to come forward as a full concert series for 2024 will cost over $200,000.”

A local couple and the hosts of the event have been so inspired by the ministry and the talent Kathleen books that they have come along side her to support the ministry and help raise money.“We have been so amazed by what God has done with Worship on the Waterfront. All the members of the WOW team are volunteers and they do an amazing job. No one takes a salary. Kathleen has done so much with what God has provided. Worship on The Waterfront impacts so many lives and we want to see it flourish”. The event has been fully funded and 100% of tickets sales and donations will go directly to Worship on The Waterfront.

The dinner and concert will take place on August, 29th 2024 from 6pm -10pm at the Ivy House at 3291 Blue Star Hwy, Saugatuck, MI 49453

Food provided by Partage of 834 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Please consider purchasing a ticket or table for yourself your business or corporation, it's going to be an amazing evening you don't want to miss it!

WOW is a Nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and your donations are tax decidable.

