Terry Mcmillan Presents: Tempted By Love, A May/December Romance With Garcelle Beauvais, In Select Theaters August 9

- D'Angela Proctor, Executive ProducerATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This summer, prepare to be swept off your feet by a heartfelt May/December romance, "Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love." This Undaunted Content production, executive produced by Garcelle Beauvais and D'Angela Proctor, will have its theatrical debut with a three-city release.“Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love" authentically portrays Ava (Beauvais), a successful Black woman juggling the real-life challenges of being a caregiver, living with menopause, and embracing a diagnosis that could threaten her career as a world-renowned chef-all while finding unexpected love with a charming, younger man. In a landscape where romantic movies rarely feature Black women over 50,“Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love" stands out as a unique departure.Beauvais, known for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and her roles in“The Jamie Foxx Show," Netflix's“Survival of the Thickest,” and Hulu's“The Other Black Girl,” shines in this role alongside Vaughn W. Hebron, known for "The Game" and "The Oval," and who will appear in the upcoming season of Hulu/Onyx's“Reasonable Doubt.” The film also features a reunion of Lela Rochon Fuqua (“Waiting to Exhale” and the upcoming“The Family Business: New Orleans”) and Loretta Devine (“Waiting to Exhale,”“This Christmas,” "P-Valley,” and Netflix's“Family Reunion”) since their iconic roles in "Waiting to Exhale.”"I am elated to make my theatrical debut with 'Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love.' This film represents everything Undaunted Content stands for-fearlessly telling the beautiful love story of a seasoned Black woman dealing with relatable real-life issues. I was able to do so with a team of strong Black women: executive producer Beauvais, director Tailiah Breon, writer Tamara T. Gregory, and producer Artisha Mann-Cooper. You can't get any better than this,” said Proctor.The buzz around "Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love" has been electric, with the film's trailer receiving an enthusiastic response during its premiere at the 2024 Essence Festival of Culture.“Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love" will debut with a special three-city screening in Atlanta, Chicago, and Houston from August 9 through August 16, 2024, before premiering nationwide on Lifetime as a Lifetime Original Movie on August 17, 2024.Screening Locations:- Atlanta: Movie Tavern , Tucker, GA, 4043 Lavista Rd, Tucker, GA 30084- Chicago: Wayfarer Theaters , 1850 2nd St, Highland Park, IL 60035- Houston: Star Cinema Grill , 4811 Highway 6, Missouri City, TX 77459For updates and other announcements, follow @temptedbylove on all social media platforms.

