Baycare Hospitals Are Top-Rated

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The hospitals operated by BayCare System, the leading provider serving West Central Florida, are far more likely to provide high-quality, safer care, according to the annual Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) signature consumer ratings .

A patient undergoes a heart procedure in an operating room at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, Florida.

In the 2024 CMS Hospital Quality Star Ratings report: 66% percent of the nine BayCare hospitals eligible to be surveyed under the

program scored a rating of 4 or 5 stars, compared to 40% of hospitals nationally. When including 3-star ratings, 88% of BayCare hospitals performed at that level, compared to 69% of hospitals nationally.

The survey is drawn from publicly-reported data.

"Combined with other factors, CMS hospital star ratings not only help people decide where to receive their health care, they also help hospitals to identify where they excel and where there is opportunity to perform even better," said Laura Arline, MD, FACP, FAAP, BayCare's chief quality officer.

"We are very proud of our BayCare hospitals' performances and the efforts our talented team members, physicians and advanced practice providers make every day to ensure that we provide the highest quality and safest care possible," Dr. Arline said.



CMS' Care Compare tool allows people to find and compare information about the quality of care at more than 4,000 Medicare-certified hospitals across the country, including more than 50 military hospitals and more than 130 Veterans Administration medical centers.



The categories of quality used to determine the ratings are mortality, readmissions, patient experience, safety, and timely and effective care.



The 2024 CMS Hospital Quality Star Ratings for BayCare are:



5-star hospitals: Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital



4-star hospitals: Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital (including St. Joseph's Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital-North and St. Joseph's Hospital-South), South Florida Baptist Hospital



3-star hospitals: Bartow Regional Medical Center, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital

