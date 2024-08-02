Nanoshel And Smart Planet Technologies Form Strategic Partnership For Next-Generation Environmental Packaging Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nanocomposite Polymer Solutions

ENNISKILLEN, FERMANAGH, NORTHERN IRELAND, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nanoshel and Smart Planet Technologies form strategic partnership for use in next-generation environmental packaging solutionsHyper Barrier“HB” is a nanocomposite plastic reduction providing superior performance and improved recyclability for all types of mineralized plastic, paper, and paperboard packaging applications.The Nanoshel EKS product range of eco nanocomposites for use in packaging applications are based exclusively on proprietary formulations and applications supplied by Smart Planet Technologies. These nanocomposites are designed for addition to plastics to deliver improvements including greater economy, improved barrier and abrasion properties, higher tensile strength, reduced thermal expansion, superior surface quality and improved processing properties.Nanoshel, headquarters in Punjab, India with operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland and the United States, together with Smart Planet Technologies, headquarters located in Newport Beach, California, have entered into a new technology partnership with the objective of commercializing advanced nanocomposite barrier coatings for use in flexible and rigid consumer packaging applications. The new technology will bring a wide array of high-performance barrier options for paper coatings and blown film applications. The Nanoshel partnership broadens the reach of Smart Planet Technologies into a wide range of new applications requiring less plastic in all packaging verticals, improved paper recycle-ability, and very high barrier performance.About Smart Planet TechnologiesSmart Planet Technologies is a global consumer and industrial packaging engineering company offering new environmental solutions to stakeholders and the packaging industry. This advanced technology reduces plastic by mineralization and it results in greatly improved paper recycling. Smart Planet TechnologiesTM is globally commercialized throughout the flexible and foodservice packaging industries with high volume resin manufacturing, coating, printing and converting locations available throughout the US, China, Australia, New Zealand, South America, and Europe.About NanoshelNanoshel is a global producer of validated and compliant engineered nanomaterials and advanced technologies for industry supplying to over 40 countries since 2006. Operating from India, United Kingdom, Ireland and the United States, the company stands at the forefront of commercializing nanotechnologies for commercial and societal interest.Contact:Smart Planet Technologies – Tel: 1-917-270-0589 / E: ...Nanoshel UK Limited – Tel 44-1782-454-144 / 1-646-470-4911 / E: ...

Media & Sales

Nanoshel UK Limited

+44 1782 454144

...