Good News For Hyderabad: All Establishments, Except Liquor Shops, Allowed To Remain Open Till 1Am, Says CM Revanth

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In good news for Hyderabad, all establishments, except liquor shops, will be allowed to remain open till 1am.

The announcement was made by Chief A Revanth Reddy , reported ANI.

“Liquor (shops) will close at the same timing. I am against liquor. If liquor shops remain open more, people will drink more. I am officially giving orders. There will be no problem for anyone. I promise, there will be no issues,” said the Chief Minister.

“Akbar saab, the other day complained that the have been assaulting people post 11 pm across the city and it is troublesome for people. I am making a promise that all establishments including restaurants, and other than liquor, across the city, Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates, will be allowed to function till 1 am,” reported Siasat, quoting Revanth Reddy.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said his government would formulate a new sports policy to promote sports in a big way.

The proposed policy would be debated in the next session of the Legislative Assembly, he said, appreciating the policy being followed in Haryana to encourage sportspersons, reported PTI.

The chief minister, who was speaking in the Assembly, said the state government has held preliminary talks with the BCCI on establishing an international level cricket stadium at Begari Kanche near here where the government is setting up a skill development university. The government would allocate land and the BCCI is coming forward to build the cricket stadium.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the state government would provide free electricity to about 30,000 government schools as part of measures to improve infrastructure facilities.

"When (free power) is given to farmers and 200 units free (power) is provided to the poor, why cannot free electricity be provided in schools where Telangana's future is built. I gave directives to our government officials to provide free power to the 30,000 schools in Telangana. The state government will take that burden," he said.