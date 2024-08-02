US Unemployment Jumps As Handout High Wears Off
The US unemployment rate rose to 4.3% in July, the highest level in three years, the Bureau of labor Statistics reported this morning (August 2), as the US Economy added just 114,000 jobs, far below the consensus estimate of 175,000.
US consumers, buoyed by an unprecedented rise in federal transfer payments to individuals, sustained GDP growth during the past two years while business investment lagged.
