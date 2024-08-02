عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Unemployment Jumps As Handout High Wears Off

US Unemployment Jumps As Handout High Wears Off


8/2/2024 3:17:09 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US unemployment rate rose to 4.3% in July, the highest level in three years, the Bureau of labor Statistics reported this morning (August 2), as the US Economy added just 114,000 jobs, far below the consensus estimate of 175,000.


US Unemployment Jumps As Handout High Wears Off Image

Graphic: Asia Times

US consumers, buoyed by an unprecedented rise in federal transfer payments to individuals, sustained GDP growth during the past two years while business investment lagged.

MENAFN02082024000159011032ID1108511798


Asia Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search