US Unemployment Jumps As Handout High Wears Off

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US unemployment rate rose to 4.3% in July, the highest level in three years, the Bureau of Statistics reported this morning (August 2), as the US added just 114,000 jobs, far below the consensus estimate of 175,000.

Graphic: Asia Times

US consumers, buoyed by an unprecedented rise in federal transfer payments to individuals, sustained GDP growth during the past two years while business investment lagged.