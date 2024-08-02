Amid Scorching Heat, Demand For Kulfi, Ice Creams, Lassi Surges In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar –

As Kashmir continues to grapple with scorching heat, the Kulfi sellers, yogurt based drink (Lassi), Ice-cream sellers and juice vendors in Srinagar are witnessing a surge in the sales.

The intense heat has driven locals to seek out refreshing treats, with ice cream carts, juice stalls, Lassi shops and Kulfi sellers bustling with increasing customer footfall activity.

In Srinagar's Bohri Kadal area in downtown, Kulfi sellers are particularly busy on one side of a brief road stretch, serving a frozen creamy brown colour ice cream mixed with long noodles to a steady stream of customers eager to cool down.

Shabir Ahmad, a Srinagar resident while enjoying the ice cream in a bowl said that whenever he visits Bohri Kadal or Fateh Kadal, he ensures he cherishes a couple of famous Matt Kulfi bowls.

“To beat the heat and get cool, I often come to Bohri Kadal and Fateh Kadal to have Matt Kulfi. I prefer them over cold drinks,” he said.

The scene is no different at the Lassi sales points, especially near the DC office in Srinagar and in Koker Bazar, where people form long lines to fetch a glass of the refreshing yogurt-based drink (Lassi).

Touseef Ahmad, a Medical Representative from Srinagar said that he often takes Lassi these days and comes from Karan Nagar to Shaheed Gunj to get relief from blistering hot weather.

Softy and ice cream sellers on the famous residency road in Srinagar too said that they are witnessing a spike in sales, saying most of the consumers are preferring shakes and ice creams to beat the heat this summer.

Meanwhile, juice vendors across Srinagar are also experiencing a boom in sales with the majority of them selling a range of juice flavours mixed with basil seeds (Babri Beol).

Notably, these stalls and spike in their sales have emerged in the backdrop of scorching heat with people in need for hydration, who are being offered a variety of fresh chilled juices, ice creams and yogurt based drink .