J&K Police On Lookout For 2019 Jammu Bus Stand Blast Accused

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir are on the lockout for a person involved in a blast at a bus stand here in 2019, in which two people died and 32 others were injured.

The police are putting up posters of the accused across the city.

“We have put up posters of the accused involved in the grenade attack at the Jammu bus stand in 2019. He went missing after being granted bail, prompting the police to take this step,” a police officer said.

Two people, including a teenager, were killed and 32 others were in a grenade attack by suspected terrorists near a crowded bus stand on March 7, 2019.

The accused, identified as Yasir Bhat, was a juvenile when he carried out the blast at the bus stand.

Bhat, an operative of the Hizbul Mujahideen, was tasked by the District Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Kulgam, Farooq Ahmed Bhat alias Omar for throwing the grenade, police officer said.

Bhat went missing after being released on bail.

“We appeal to the public to provide any information about him so that he can be rearrested,” the officer added.

The police suspect that he may have joined terrorist ranks in Kashmir.