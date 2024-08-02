Couple Spends Nearly Rs 1 Crore On Drug Addiction Now Undergoing Treatment

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A couple from South Kashmir has spent nearly one crore rupees on drug addiction, but they are now seeking to overcome their dependence and are undergoing treatment.

Initially, the man was a drug addict, and later his wife became involved due to his influence.

Sameer (name changed) recounted that he started as a smoker but later befriended a drug addict, which led him into addiction.

“Once I became fully involved, I started selling my belongings to purchase drugs. At the same time, I got married,” he said.“At first, I hid my addiction from my wife, but eventually, she found out and began asking me about it. I used to tell her that it was just a medicine that kept me tension-free.”

Sameer said his wife unknowingly began using the same drug to alleviate her own stress, and soon both were deeply entrenched in addiction.

His wife Sumaiya (name changed), said,“Once I got fully involved, I sold everything, including my ornaments, land, and other belongings, just to manage my drug use.”

She added,“I would sell things, and my husband would manage drugs for both of us.”

After exhausting their resources and spending around Rs 80 lakh to one crore on addiction, they began to regain clarity after being counselled by their parents and relatives. This made them visit an Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) for help.

Both expressed initial scepticism about their ability to overcome their addiction, but with proper guidance, counselling and treatment at the ATF, they have successfully begun to recover.

A doctor at ATF treating the couple said that while the woman has almost fully recovered and is under observation, the man is still undergoing treatment but is adhering to it rigorously.

He said anyone can break free from addiction with the right treatment and support from family and society.“Many individuals do not seek treatment due to social stigma,” the doctor said. He urged society to eliminate these stigmas and support those in need .