Hh2 Announces Industry Leader Geoff Gohs As New CTO

Geoff Gohs joins hh2 as CTO

hh2 Cloud Services announces Geoff Gohs as new CTO, enhancing software delivery and processes, boosting customer satisfaction, and moving to Microsoft Azure.

- Geoff GohsKAYSVILLE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leader Makes An Immediate Impact In Improving Software Delivery And ProcessesJuly 12, 2024 - hh2 Cloud Services, the leading provider of construction back-office solutions, proudly announces Geoff Gohs as its new Chief Technology Officer, effective January 2, 2024.Geoff brings over 20 years of experience as a software developer and leader in various industries, from healthcare to finance and real estate. As the hh2 CTO, he oversees a team of 50 employees and leads all software development, operations, and delivery. Geoff's leadership and experience have immediately benefited hh2, boosting customer satisfaction and shareholder engagement.“Joining hh2 was a harmonious match from the beginning,” he said.“I'm aligned with leadership on our vision for the company and am excited to build and retain a world-class team and improve the delivery and operationalization of our software processes.”Immediate ImpactIn his first six months on the job, Geoff has made an immediate impact at hh2. He expanded his technology team, bringing in top talent for leadership and management positions. Geoff led his team in a process overhaul to deliver software significantly faster and more effectively. Most notably, he moved the hh2 application from an on-premise data center to Microsoft Azure, which Geoff calls his biggest win that will significantly impact hh2 and its customers. These updates further establish hh2 as a leader in construction software and set the company up for long-term success.“My goal is to build and retain a world-class team and improve the delivery and operationalization of our software processes,” Geoff said.“We have a large and happy customer base, and they want new features. We're building value for our customers and increasing the speed of software delivery and their satisfaction.”Years of ExperienceGeoff brings a proven track record of operationalization and deep private equity experience. His extensive career began as an engineer and software developer and grew to include numerous executive and leadership roles, including CTO roles at three diverse and expanding companies.“The culmination of my experience is directly applicable to hh2. I don't feel I could be more prepared for this role,” Geoff said.“My view has always been that software is vertical agnostic. It doesn't matter if you're building software for banking or healthcare; the process you follow is identical. The Agile process we follow applies to any software shop and fits perfectly with hh2's growth plans."Servant Approach to LeadershipAs a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, Geoff understands teamwork and serving those you lead. To build out his technology team, Geoff brought in proven industry leaders, including many with whom he's worked before.“I'm propped up by great people,” he said.“I serve them; they don't serve me. I strongly believe in surrounding myself with smart, capable people. If I'm the smartest person in the room, I need to find a new room. The team I've built at hh2 is the best I've ever worked with, and I'm energized by their skills and passion.”Geoff holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from North Carolina State University. He lives in North Carolina with his two kids and one dog, where he spends his weekend boating and watching his kids play sports.About hh2For over two decades, hh2 Cloud Services has been the go-to back-office platform for the construction industry. We make running a contractor's business smoother, and we easily handle everything from time entry to HR management. With hh2, contractors can ditch the paperwork and focus on building. Our solutions simplify operations and boost efficiency, all tailored to the unique construction needs.For more information about hh2 Cloud Services and its offerings, visit .

