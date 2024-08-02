Case Filed Over Morphed Videos Of Telangana Ministers

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 3 (IANS) A case has been registered in connection with morphed videos of Telangana ministers Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka and Ponnam Prabhakar.

On a complaint by leader and lawyer Tejavath Venkata Naik, Crime Police registered a case on Friday and took up investigation.

The complainant alleged that some individuals morphed videos of Panchayat Raj Seethakka and Minister Prabhakar and posted them on social media. The Congress leader said videos were taken from live proceedings of the Assembly and morphed.

Earlier, the Assembly took a serious view of a morphed video of the Assembly proceedings insulting Seethakka.

Assembly Speaker G. Prasad Kumar said stringent action will be initiated against those found guilty of the offence, noting that civil society would hang its head in shame once it watches the morphed video.

The Speaker's statement came after Legislative Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu requested him to take action, saying the morphed video was an affront to the dignity of the House.

"All the legislators need to join hands cutting across party lines in protecting the dignity of the House," he said.

While some members of the ruling Congress blamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for morphed videos, BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao said no one from BRS took the videos. Stating that all the cameras are under the Speaker's control, the BRS leader said he can check who has done it.

Rama Rao also said that character assassination on social media is not confined to one person, and from the Prime Minister to Chief Minister to Ministers and MLAs, all were being targeted and this was happening from all sides.