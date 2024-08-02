Markets Jittery On Fed Being Behind The Curve

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Global markets are in a state of "heightened anxiety", with key experiencing significant declines and investor sentiment shifting rapidly.

This turbulence presents both challenges and opportunities for astute investors, affirms Nigel Green, the CEO of deVere Group , one of the world's largest independent financial advisory and asset management organizations.

On Friday, Asian markets faced significant declines, with Japan's Topix experiencing its steepest drop since 2016, falling by 6.1%.

The regional MSCI Asia Pacific Index also dropped by 3.4%. These declines mirrored earlier losses in the US, where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 saw substantial dips.

Meanwhile, the yield on the policy-sensitive US Treasury two-year note decreased by more than 25 basis points this week, while gold prices approached record highs, reflecting increased investor risk aversion.

Nigel Green says: "The shifts in global markets have prompted investors to reevaluate their strategies in light of the US Federal Reserve's September rate cut plan.

"With manufacturing and jobs data signaling potential recessionary trends, there's growing concern that the Fed may be lagging in its response, potentially cutting rates too late to avert a serious slowdown.

"There is a legitimate argument that a more aggressive 50-basis-point cut at the Fed's next meeting could counteract the economic momentum loss."

In this volatile environment, "savvy investors are turning their attention to top-up their portfolios with high-quality equities at lower entry points.

"High-quality stocks, typically characterized by strong fundamentals, consistent earnings growth, and robust balance sheets, will be in focus as they offer a measure of stability and potential upside even amidst broader market turbulence," says the deVere CEO.

"Companies with established market positions and reliable cash flows are better equipped to weather economic slowdowns and maintain dividend payments, making them attractive to risk-averse investors."

Market sell-offs can create opportunities to acquire high-quality stocks at attractive valuations. "As fear and uncertainty drive prices lower, astute investors identify undervalued companies with solid fundamentals, positioning themselves for gains as market conditions stabilize."

Maintaining a diversified portfolio across sectors and geographies will mitigate risks associated with market volatility.

Emphasizing companies with strong balance sheets, consistent earnings growth, and competitive advantages will enhance portfolio quality and resilience. Rigorous fundamental analysis is crucial in identifying stocks that offer long-term value.

During times of turbulence, regularly reviewing and adjusting portfolio allocations in response to changing economic indicators and market trends can optimize performance.

Nigel Green concludes: "While current market conditions are marked by uncertainty and volatility, they also present opportunities for investors to strengthen their portfolios with high-quality equities.

"By focusing on companies with robust fundamentals and long-term growth potential, savvy investors can not only weather the storm but also position themselves for future success as economic conditions evolve.

"Therefore, this turbulence will be seen by many as a major buying opportunity."