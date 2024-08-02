(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Local Wellness Consciousness Continues to Flourish - Glow Festival by Prudential 2024 Concludes 16 Days of Wellness Awakening with 400% Increase in Attendance





Glow Festival by Prudential has successfully concluded its 16-Day event from 6 to 21st July, with its continued aim to inspire both international and local individuals to pursue wellness

Embracing the future of wellness, Glow Festival moves past traditional wellness practices to incorporate innovative wellness experiences with the use of cutting edge technology With unparalleled support from the industry and wellness community at this year's event, Glow Festival anticipates future collaborations as they continue to shape the wellness landscape

SINGAPORE, Aug 2, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

Glow Festival by Prudential 2024, South East Asia's largest wellness festival has concluded its 16 day wellness extravaganza from 6 to 21 July 2024. Held at Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza and Rain Oculus, the event drew over 400% increase in attendees as compared to the previous editions, making Glow Festival by Prudential the most successful one yet. Themed“Wellness Awakening”, the festival brought together fitness enthusiasts, families and individuals of all ages through a vibrant series of wellness workshops, bazaars and immersive experiences aimed at enhancing mental, emotional and physical well being.

“This year's Festival exceeded our expectations, presenting a remarkable shift as individuals and fitness enthusiasts from all walks of life embrace wellness in Singapore. The aim of Glow Festival has always been to inspire the public to pursue wellness holistically and to create a platform for wellness practitioners to showcase their talents. Witnessing the impact we are making here in Singapore, has brought us one step closer to our mission of transforming the city into a wellness haven,” said Martin Capstick, Founder of Glow Festival.

Since its inception from 2019, Glow Festival has become a leading wellness event in Singapore, launching its third edition this year. Being the anchor event of the Singapore Tourism Board's (STB) Wellness Festival Singapore (WFS), the festival has gone hand-in-hand with STB to play a pivotal role in highlighting and supporting the wellness scene in Singapore. What began as a one-day event has since expanded to a sixteen-day festival, offering unique wellness experiences, reflecting the success of Glow Festival and its impact on the evolving wellness landscape in Singapore.

Leading life insurer Prudential, the presenting sponsor of this year's event, launched its six-week exclusive mentorship programme, Project Glow Up for individuals aspiring to build a career in the wellness industry. Following an overwhelming response from hopeful candidates across Singapore, each of the three selected mentees were professionally mentored by experts in the fitness, food and beverage and retail industries. This initiative also marked the inaugural collaboration between Prudential and Glow Festival, with the common goal of bringing together a wellness community to inspire more people to enrich their physical and mental well-being.

The burgeoning popularity of Glow Festival also highlights the rising importance of fitness and well-being among Singaporeans. Since the pandemic, it was surveyed that about 66% of Singaporeans are motivated to adopt healthier lifestyles, despite the heightened stress and anxiety caused by long working hours. Through its collaborations with key partners such as Prudential, Marina Bay Sands, lululemon, PURE, Guardian, Ishopchangi, and Almora Botanica etc, Glow Festival has also provided a unique space for practitioners to display their talents and connect with a wider audience, further enhancing the focus on holistic wellness that targets the mind, body, soul and spirit in the local scene.

Programme Key Highlights

In partnership with lululemon, this year's event was headlined by international celebrity coaches Akin Akman, Co-Founder of AARMY and Dr Chelsea Jackson Roberts, internationally acclaimed Peloton yoga teacher, with sold-out classes over the three weekends. Other local lululemon ambassadors, trainers and practitioners also led over 70 different classes ranging from yoga flows, spin cycles, pilates to HIIT workouts, providing a comprehensive wellness experience for all participants.

Glow Festival by Prudential also debuted its electrifying 5-kilometre run in collaboration with lululemon. Taking place at sunrise along the scenic Marina Bay Sands across three weekends, renowned Korean celebrity coach, Min-Kyu Park, was one of the six celebrity instructors who led participants through his signature warm-up and cool-down sessions, energising the crowd for a day of wellness and fitness activities.

Traditional wellness activities aside, Glow Festival by Prudential has also embraced cutting-edge technology, bringing a different wellness experience for attendees. For the first time in Singapore,“The Oracle” by Alpha Wave Experience made its way to Singapore shores. Participants embarked on a 10-minute sensory journey, immersed in a world of psychedelic light patterns synchronised with soothing music, experiencing a state of deep relaxation and heightened mental clarity.

Driving further in its pursuit of mental relaxation, the Art Therapy booth, in collaboration with fashion enterprise Cloop, engaged with participants and local artists to create a communal tapestry piece of art at the event.

Just a stone's throw away from the Main Studio, the Wellness Bazaar by Guardian presented a curated selection of health and wellness products to complement attendees' lifestyles, alongside local favourites from Wake The Crew and The Wkndrs as they tantalised taste buds with delectable healthy offerings. The bazaar's vibrant energy was palpable, with over 17 vendors catering to the diverse wellness needs of the bustling crowd.

Glow Festival by Prudential concludes its successful 2024 run, redefining the wellness landscape in Singapore over 16 days. The festival's holistic approach, coupled with innovative experiences and strong partnerships, has solidified its position as the leading wellness event in the region.

About Glow Festival by Prudential

Glow Festival by Prudential is Singapore's premier health and wellness lifestyle event, dedicated to promoting health, happiness, and holistic well-being. 2024 is the third edition of the festival which was launched on Sentosa in 2019 as a 1 day event, returned post Covid in February 2023 at Marina Bay Sands Expo Hall with a 9 day schedule, and will set Marina Bay a-Glow in 2024 over 16 days. This year's festival promises an array of immersive experiences, from invigorating fitness sessions and enlightening wellness workshops to a vibrant marketplace featuring local artisans and health-conscious brands. Participants can look forward to inspirational talks and specially curated fitness sessions, set against the stunning backdrop of Singapore's skyline. Sponsored by Prudential, Glow Festival 2024 aims to create a vibrant community where people of all ages can come together to celebrate and embrace a healthier, happier lifestyle.

For more information, please visit



Facebook:

Instagram: @glowfestivalsg

About Wellness Festival Singapore 2024

The Wellness Festival Singapore (WFS) offers a line-up of wellness activities and experiences that promote holistic wellbeing to locals and visitors in Singapore. The programming comprises compelling activations across the island, with both free and ticketed events and experiences. WFS is a nationwide initiative organised by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), supported by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), Health Promotion Board (HPB), National Arts Council (NAC), Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), and Sport Singapore (SportSG).

For the most updated listing and details of WFS programming, please visit the WFS

website at .

About Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd (Prudential Singapore)

Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country's citizens for 93 years. The company has an AA- Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor's, with S$53.3 billion funds under management as at 31 December 2023. It delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of more than 5,200 financial representatives.

For media inquiries, please contact:

PRecious Communications

...

