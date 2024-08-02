United States Commission Several Thousand Uavs With Artificial Intelligence In 2025
By Alimat Aliyeva
By August 2025, the US armed forces will use several thousand
unmanned aerial vehicles and floating vehicles with artificial
intelligence functions, Azernews reports.
"These are inexpensive systems," she said. "They make it
possible to expose people to the dangers of war less." Artificial
intelligence, Hicks said, will enable these drones to operate
independently in conditions of poor communication.
The deputy head of the Pentagon made it clear that the adoption
of such drones is a counteraction measure to China. "In an era of
strategic rivalry with China," she said, "we need to take a new
approach to technological innovation." According to Hicks, the use
of unmanned systems in operations is only the first stage, followed
by the second wave of deployment of military devices with
artificial intelligence functions.
