EC Proposed Hungary And Slovakia To Use Croatian Corridor To Buy Oil

8/2/2024 3:11:01 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis responded to a request from Hungary and Slovakia regarding the termination of Russian oil supplies through Ukraine, pointing out that Ukraine does not jeopardize oil supplies to these countries, and suggested using the supply route through Croatia, Azernews reports.

However, according to him, Croatia "is not a reliable transit country."

"It is unreliable because, since the beginning of the war, the oil transit fee has been increased five times compared to the average market values," the minister said.

In addition, the necessary investments have not been made in capacity expansion, and data on maximum capacity has not been proven.

AzerNews

