EC Proposed Hungary And Slovakia To Use Croatian Corridor To Buy Oil
By Alimat Aliyeva
Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis
responded to a request from Hungary and Slovakia regarding the
termination of Russian oil supplies through Ukraine, pointing out
that Ukraine does not jeopardize oil supplies to these countries,
and suggested using the supply route through Croatia,
However, according to him, Croatia "is not a reliable transit
country."
"It is unreliable because, since the beginning of the war, the
oil transit fee has been increased five times compared to the
average market values," the minister said.
In addition, the necessary investments have not been made in
capacity expansion, and data on maximum capacity has not been
proven.
