China Recorded The Hottest July Since 1961
By Alimat Aliyeva
July 2024 was the hottest month since full measurements began in
1961, Azernews reports.
During the seventh month of the year, the average temperature in
the country reached 23.2 degrees Celsius, which is 1.1 higher than
the temperature in previous years.
In July, China faced a combination of heavy rains and extremely
high temperatures across the country. Southern China has been hit
by a widespread and prolonged heat wave, with several regions
recording continuous high temperatures for more than 20 days.
A total of 59 national weather stations recorded maximum daytime
temperatures that broke or equaled records. In the middle of the
day, a temperature of 39.9°C was recorded in several districts of
Shanghai.
Last month, heat records were broken all over the world: July 22
became the hottest day in the history of observations on Earth, and
the average global daytime temperature was 17.15°C.
The sudden increase in the average daily temperature between
July 21 and 22 was mainly due to significantly higher than usual
temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere, especially in North
America and Europe, as well as in most of Antarctica.
According to meteorologists, temperatures in most of China in
August will continue to be higher than usual: two significant heat
waves are expected in the first half of August, and a decrease in
high temperatures is expected by the end of the month. Further
temperature increases are expected in the coming days, CCTV warns.
43°C is expected in Hangzhou, a city 160 kilometers from
Shanghai.
In July, torrential rains caused the deaths of more than 30
people and left hundreds of thousands homeless in central
China.
