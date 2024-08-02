Armenia, West's Weak Point In S Caucasus: Sabotage Plans Before COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Since Azerbaijan liberated Garabagh in 2020, many politicians
have criticised Baku and defended Armenia's "rights." For 30 years,
these forces ignored the Occupation of Azerbaijani lands by
Armenians, the destruction of historical, cultural, and religious
monuments, the forced displacement of 1 million Azerbaijanis, and
the nearly 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis. Now, their defence of
Armenia's Sovereignty is hypocrisy.
Canada's Pro-Armenian Minister
Melanie Joly, a young Canadian politician and Minister of
Foreign Affairs, often makes pro-Armenian statements and threats
against Azerbaijan. Recently, after Edmon Marukyan, leader of the
Bright Armenia faction, called for the release of Armenian
separatists imprisoned in Azerbaijan, Joly also demanded that
Azerbaijan respect Armenia's territorial integrity with the same
slogan.
Why didn't Melanie Joly demand respect for Azerbaijan's
territorial integrity when Armenia occupied Azerbaijani lands,
killed thousands of Azerbaijanis, targeted civilians in Ganja and
Barda during the Second Garabagh War, and used prohibited Iskander
missiles?
These actions show that the Canadian minister's double standards
are driven by political interests rather than human rights and
justice. In 2023, as a result of Azerbaijan's local anti-terror
operations, separatist elements trying to create a so-called state
on Azerbaijani lands were neutralised and brought to Baku. Although
it is Azerbaijan's right to arrest these separatists, many
pro-Armenian forces have had the audacity to demand the release of
the so-called state's so-called leaders.
However, the imprisonment of these criminals in Azerbaijan is
better than the fate of Azerbaijanis captured during the First
Garabagh War. Thousands of Azerbaijani citizens were taken prisoner
by Armenians, and the Armenian leadership not only refused to
return the captives but also rejected demands for information about
their fate.
One such prisoner is Azerbaijan's National Hero Natig Gasimov,
who fought alone against dozens of Armenians in Khojaly. During his
interrogation by Armenians, Italian photographer Enrico Sarsini
filmed the process, showing the criminal Vitali Balasanyan among
the Armenians. Years later, Balasanyan denied these facts and
refused to provide information about Natig.
The fate of many Azerbaijanis, like Natig, remains unknown. The
Armenian side should provide information about the captives and, if
known, hand over their remains to Azerbaijan. While so many crimes
against Azerbaijan have gone unpunished, demanding the release of
Armenian criminals rightly imprisoned by Azerbaijan is
unacceptable. It should be noted that Azerbaijan treats these
aggressive and brutal separatists with maximum humanity, paying
special attention to their health and living conditions.
Canada's and Other Western Countries' Interests in the
South Caucasus
The primary goal of countries that ignore regional events and
defend Armenia's policies is clear: to establish influence in the
South Caucasus. It is no secret that the administration of Nikol
Pashinyan has the weakest leadership in the South Caucasus region.
Yerevan is easily manipulated and being used by other states.
Countries like Canada, which aim to gain influence in a significant
region like the South Caucasus, periodically defend Armenian
interests on social media to win Yerevan's favour. Controlling
Armenia is as easy as it is beneficial. The South Caucasus is a
geography rich in oil and gas fields and transit routes connecting
Russia, Turkiye, and Iran. Undoubtedly, states that want to reduce
Russian influence in the region and develop by using the region's
natural resources know that the easiest way to enter the South
Caucasus is through Armenia.
Armenia as the Weak Point in the South
Caucasus
Currently, the campaign to defend Armenian interests and
Europeanize Armenians is being used to increase Western influence
in Georgia. However, after the Georgian scenario failed, all
attention turned to Armenia, making Yerevan suddenly the West's
favourite state in need of help. However, the 44-day Patriotic War
showed that the support the West provided to Armenia remained mere
words, and the Armenian army couldn't withstand the Azerbaijani
army for even three months. These facts indicate that the
pro-Armenian ideas of politicians like Melanie Joly are only
visible on social media, dragging Yerevan into an abyss and
creating tension in the region.
Will the Western Alliance Sanction
Azerbaijan?
Calls and demands addressed to Azerbaijan regarding Armenia
sometimes include threats of sanctions. Some foreign forces seem to
understand that Azerbaijan is not as easy to control and influence
as they deal with Armenia. But they try to intimidate Baku with
sanctions to break the will of the people and create panic.
However, the reality is the opposite. Countries like Hungary,
Italy, and the United Kingdom are interested in developing and
strengthening their relations with Azerbaijan. In addition to its
significant transit potential, Azerbaijan possesses the cleanest
oil in the Caucasus. Especially when relations with Russia are
strained, damaging ties with Azerbaijan is not an option for
European countries. Therefore, politicians like Melanie Joly, who
dare to speak on behalf of the entire world and threaten
Azerbaijan, put themselves in a pitiful and ridiculous position. It
is regrettable that someone lacking knowledge of history and
geography can be the Foreign Minister of a country like Canada.
What Will Azerbaijan's Response Be?
Until now, countries supporting Armenia's unjust and baseless
claims have had criminal pasts like Armenia itself. Both before and
after the Second Garabagh War, threats and warnings against Baku
have been made. Azerbaijan does not take these baseless accusations
seriously. Currently, ongoing reconstruction work in Garabagh and
preparations for COP29 are more important than meaningless Armenian
fantasies.
It should be noted that the COP29 summit to be held in
Azerbaijan this November is a testament to Baku's sustainable
development and regional significance. The Armenian side responds
to peace calls by creating provocations at the border, trying to
provoke Azerbaijan and portray itself as a victim again, thus
creating tension in the region ahead of the COP29 event. However,
the Azerbaijani leadership has long predicted the plans Armenia is
now contemplating and executing. Undoubtedly, any step by Armenia
that hinders peace and regional stability will receive the
appropriate response.
