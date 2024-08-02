Israel Studying Ukraine's Experience Of Countering Iranian Drones - Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Israel is researching Ukraine Army's experience in countering Iranian one-way attack drones in order to respond more effectively to the relevant threat.

This was stated by the Ambassador of Israel to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, who spoke in an interview with NV, reports Ukrinform.

The noted that today, everything around the world is clearly interconnected so the events unfolding in the Middle East certainly affect Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Iranian drones are used against Ukraine by Russia and the same drones are used against Israel. In this sense, Ukraine has quite a lot of experience – almost 2.5 years already. We are studying this experience and we are in dialogue with our counterparts in Ukraine in order not to repeat, perhaps, the mistakes that were made here, but on the contrary, to study the experience and understand how it is possible to better repel this threat of Iranian drones," said Brodsky.

At the same time, as the ambassador noted, it should be understood that these are "different wars, these wars have different roots, different justifications, and different origins."

As Russian propaganda media reported, the Kremlin plans to“shortly” sign an agreement on comprehensive cooperation with Iran.