68-Year-Old Man Wounded In Kherson As Result Of Shelling
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 68-year-old man was injured in the shelling of Kherson.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration in Telegram .
"A man was injured as a result of the Russian shelling of Kherson ," the statement reads.
As noted, a 68-year-old resident of Kherson, who came under enemy fire at about 11 o'clock, turned to the hospital. He sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his back.
The victim was provided with the necessary medical care and will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson after 11 o'clock, leaving one dead and one wounded.
The photo is illustrative
