Harris Officially Secures Democratic Nomination For President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vice President Kamala Harris secured a majority of the pledged delegates to the 2024 National Convention, officially making her the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

That's according to The Washington Post , Ukrinform reports.

"I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for president of the United States," Harris said on a call with supporters. "And I will tell you the tireless work of our delegates, our state leaders and staff has been pivotal in making this moment possible."

The announcement was made moments before by Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison, who noted that Harris crossed the threshold just a day after online balloting began. The vote is being held open through Monday.

The more than 4,000 convention delegates had until Monday to submit their ballots, but no other candidate qualified to challenge Harris, making her selection all but certain.

On Tuesday, the Democratic National Committee said that 3,923 delegates had petitioned to put Harris on the ballot for the nomination, a large majority of the total delegate pool.

Harris will be the second female major-party nominee, after Hillary Clinton in 2016, when Clinton lost to Trump in a contest that stunned Democrats and upended the political landscape.