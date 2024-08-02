Chetu Debuts Webpage Showcasing Training & Development Centre For Recent Graduates

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chetu, a global software solutions and support services provider, today launched a new webpage to promote its free, three-month advanced software skills training program for recent technical graduates.



“Chetu is committed to fostering the next generation of tech talent through its innovative Training & Development Centre,” said Junaid Hanfi, Training and Development Team Lead at Chetu.“The program offers recent technical graduates a comprehensive, three-month curriculum that equips them with in-demand software development skills, preparing them for successful careers in the industry.”



The Training Centre's webpage aims to attract more technical graduates to Chetu's free three-month program, which covers a wide array of core and advanced technologies, including .NET, PHP, Python, JavaScript, iOS, Android, AWS, Xamarin, DevOps, and more.



“Since Chetu started its Training Centre in 2011, we've seen over 900 graduates, with more than half of them joining the Chetu family,” Hanfi added.“Our 15 dedicated staff members are ready to teach and mentor up to 300 students in our fully renovated classrooms and lecture rooms.”



One graduate who has benefited from the program is Chetu Team Member Sejal Singh.



“I began my journey at Chetu as a student,” Sejal said.“The skill centre taught me a lot of new technology skills, especially about Quality Assurance.”



Since joining Chetu as a trainee, Sejal has worked on client projects, gaining firsthand knowledge of how things are done in a tech company.



“Shortly after I started working, I got a promotion to team member, which was a huge achievement for me. Now, I am learning and growing every day in Chetu's welcoming work environment. I'm thrilled to be a part of the Chetu family.”



Hanfi said he is proud of graduates like Sejal, who embodies Chetu's steadfast commitment to education and innovation.



"This training initiative strengthens the Indian software industry by providing high-quality training,” he added.“It also serves as an important jobs pipeline that allows Chetu to hire the best-skilled software developers available to stay ahead in the competitive technology sector.”



In addition to the advanced software skills training Chetu provides, the company also has a highly rated benefits package that includes:



Subsidized housing



Health insurance for the entire family



6 Month Appraisal



Transportation to and from work.



Interest Free Loan



Skill Enhancement Program



"Chetu's comprehensive benefits package demonstrates our commitment to attracting and retaining top talent," Hanfi said. "We believe that by investing in the growth and development of our employees, we can create a thriving workforce that drives innovation in the software industry."



Chetu's Training & Development Center is accepting applications from recent technical graduates who want to kickstart their careers in software development. Interested individuals can visit chetu to learn more about the program and apply.



About Chetu India:



Founded in 2000, Chetu is an award-winning software solutions and support services provider. Employing over 2,800 software experts across the globe, Chetu is propelled from its three main software development centers located in Sector 63, Noida. Featuring over 169,000 square feet of development space, these state-of-the-art facilities provide the ideal setting for developers to work on the latest software solutions and rapidly advance their careers. Aside from offering superior development environments and a complimentary Training & Development Centre for the local community, Chetu's Noida campus also features modern amenities and programs such as gyms, cafeterias, and company-sponsored clubs to further promote the growth mindset of the Chetu family. For more information and to see current career opportunities, please visit Chetu's Training & Development Centre page.



