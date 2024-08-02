Philips Avent Celebrates Breastfeeding Week 2024 With An Inspiring Film On The Journey Of Motherhood

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 2, 2024: Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in and innovation, is proud to unveil a heartfelt campaign this Breastfeeding Week 2024. As part of the ongoing #ShareTheCare initiative, Philips Avent presents a touching narrative captured through a unique social endeavour, designed to deeply connect with new parents and their families across the nation.



The latest Philips Avent campaign sheds light on the often solitary and demanding journey of motherhood in India. It highlights the profound sacrifices mothers make, striving to provide the best for their children while frequently setting aside their own needs in deference to strong familial values. At Philips Avent, the company's commitment extends beyond the well-being of babies as it designs the products to support the entire family. By fostering a sense of community, the products enable families to actively participate in the motherhood journey, creating a nurturing environment for both mothers and their children.



The video opens with a poignant scene: three mothers, each tenderly cradling their babies, share their personal breastfeeding experiences. In separate rooms, their husbands and families watch via a live feed, listening intently as the mothers discuss the joy and importance of breastfeeding. They speak of the profound bond it fosters with their babies and highlight the nutritional benefits of breast milk. However, they also candidly discuss the challenges they face - initial struggles with latching, moments of soreness, and the physical strain.



As the mothers share their stories, the film captures the husbands' and their families' reaction - a mix of empathy and frustration at being unable to directly alleviate their wives' or daughter-in- law's difficulties. Moved by their spouses' sincerity, the scene transitions into a heartwarming gesture as the husband surprises his wife with a Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump. The cameras capture the emotional moment as the mothers' face lights up with appreciation and relief.



Speaking on the campaign video, Vidyut Kaul, Head of Personal Health, Philips Growth Region said, "At Philips, we are dedicated to supporting mothers every step of the way. This campaign video is more than just a social endeavour; it's a reflection of our commitment to supporting families. Our Philips Avent range of products are designed for comfort and convenience, empowering mothers to nourish and care for their babies with ease. Through our #ShareTheCare initiative, we aim to create a supportive community where families can thrive, enhancing the breastfeeding experience and fostering strong bonds between parents and children."



Breastfeeding is a remarkable journey, and Philips Avent is dedicated to enhancing this experience for mothers across the nation. With innovative products and initiatives like #ShareTheCare, Philips Avent empowers families and celebrates the invaluable bond between parents and their children.

Company :-Avian WE

User :- Vidhi Goswami

Email :...