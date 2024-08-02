Ryan Schroeder Retires As CRB President And CEO Lee Emel Named Interim CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB, a leading international provider of engineering, architecture, and consulting services for the life science and food and beverage industries, announced

today that Ryan Schroeder has retired as CRB's President and Chief Executive Officer. Lee Emel, who currently serves as the Company's Vice President of Regional Operations, Southeast, and who has nearly three decades of experience, will lead the company as interim President and CEO. The Company has retained an executive search firm to find a permanent President and CEO.

Jeff Biskup, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, "We owe Ryan Schroeder an enormous debt of gratitude for his more than 30 years of service to CRB. On behalf of the entire CRB team, I wish to thank him for his many contributions to our organization."

"Very few people get to start and finish their career with the same company.

I'm one of those fortunate few.

I began my journey at CRB as a design engineer straight out of college, and now over 36 years later I'm humbled to close this chapter as President and CEO," Schroeder said. "CRB is a special place and I'll always bleed the culture and spirit that embodies our people.

I am thrilled that Lee Emel has agreed to guide the company during this transition, and we could not be in better hands.

He's truly a visionary and inspirational leader."

In announcing Emel's appointment, Biskup stated, "Lee is a thought leader in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. He has demonstrated that he has the leadership skills and experience to ensure that CRB continues as a premier provider to our clients and position us for long-term success in the future."

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO and lead our company into its next chapter," Emel said. "Over the past 25 years, it has been my privilege to be part of CRB's growth – working side-by-side with some of the best AEC professionals in our industry."

About CRB:

CRB is a leading international provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and food and beverage industries. From 20 offices in the United States, Canada and Europe, our professionals provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution. Follow us on social media .

