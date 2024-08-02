Rising Philadelphia Star Dan Orlando To Open For Five For Fighting At Ardmore Music Hall

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Orlando , a rising star in Philadelphia's scene, is set to open for Five for Fighting at Ardmore Music Hall on August 6, 2024. Fans will have the opportunity to experience original music from his recently released LP, "Heritage Trail."

Dan's journey is one of passion, talent, and unwavering dedication. Known for his emotionally charged rock and roll melodies, his music leaves a lasting impression.

"This event will be an unforgettable blend of music for everyone," Orlando remarked. "I've long admired Five for Fighting and am honored to share the stage with them in Philadelphia."

In addition to his solo career, Dan is the lead singer of The Lords of 52nd Street , a band featuring original members of the Billy Joel band, which tours across the Northeast. His exceptional talent led him to the prestigious University of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in jazz piano. Here, he drew inspiration from artists like Keane and Coldplay, admiring their ability to prominently feature piano in a way that resonates with everyday listeners.

Described as "unstoppable ," Dan's unique blend of pop, rock, R&B, and balladry connects with fans across genres and generations.

"My goal is to create music with a timeless quality," Dan explained. "I want to craft songs that people of my generation can't wait to show their grandkids someday."

Growing up in West Grove, Pennsylvania, Dan's musical journey began early. He knew Mozart before he knew his ABCs and cherished his afternoon piano lessons. A pivotal moment came when he discovered Elton John's Goodbye Yellow Brick Road in his father's CD collection. He didn't know piano could rock.

"My passion is performing the piano live and delivering a performance that is both unique and memorable," Orlando continued. "I hope this performance at Ardmore Music Hall will open more doors for me to do what I love."

Dan is currently in the studio working on his second album, set for release in 2025. His hit song, "Music in My Head ," is available on all music streaming platforms. Tickets for the event are still available .



Listen to "Heritage Trail" here . Learn more about Dan Orlando here .

