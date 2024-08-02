Klutch Cannabis Announces Start Of Adult Use Sales On Tuesday, August 6, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Klutch Cannabis , one of the Midwest's premier vertically integrated cannabis companies, announced that its Ohio dispensaries were among the first to receive Dual Use Dispensary licenses from the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control on Friday, August 2nd. The licenses will be effective on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Sales to eligible adults will begin at 10 AM Tuesday morning at the following locations:

The by Klutch in Canton – 401 Cherry Ave NE, Canton, Ohio 44702

The sales floor at The Citizen by Klutch in Lorain, Ohio - what Global Cannabis Times called one of the "coolest dispensaries in the world."

The Citizen by Klutch in Lorain – 5152 Grove Ave, Lorain, Ohio 44055

Both stores are open from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM, seven days per week.

Klutch , which has received accolades for creating what the Global Cannabis Times has called some of the "coolest dispensaries in the world," is also quickly expanding its retail footprint in Ohio. Sales will begin at Klutch's other dispensaries, located at 300 East Prospect Avenue in Cleveland and 10650 Northfield Road in Northfield Village , in the first quarter of 2025 upon approval by the Division of Cannabis Control. Three additional dispensary licenses issued through the Division's 10(b) licensing process will be brought online later in 2025.

Adults 21 years of age or older wishing to purchase non-medical cannabis will need to present a valid form of identification to be admitted into a dispensary. Klutch has previously announced a planned rebranding of its dispensaries from " The Citizen by Klutch " to " Klutch Cannabis " to take place later this year. More details on the change will come once Adult Use rules are finalized. Those interested in learning more can do so by following @KlutchCannabis and @TheCitizenbyKlutch on Instagram or by visiting the company's websites at and .

About Klutch Cannabis

Klutch Cannabis

is a leading vertically integrated cannabis company that is setting the standard for connoisseur-grade cannabis products in the Midwest. Founded in April of 2020, Klutch prides itself on its commitment to quality, hard work, and an honorable approach to cannabis. The company cultivates a host of rare, coveted, and award-winning phenotypes, and operates a growing number of what the Global Cannabis Times has dubbed some of "the coolest dispensaries in the world." Klutch also holds Ohio-exclusive partnerships with Kiva Confections , bringing Kiva's premier line of award-winning and artisan-inspired edibles to Ohio, along with the lauded cannabis brand Josh D , founded by one of the originators of Los Angeles' OG Kush movement and first-place finisher at multiple Emerald Cups. For more information, please visit



and

.

