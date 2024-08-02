عربي


Ayodhya: Boat Carrying 9 Pilgrims Capsizes In Saryau River; 1 Missing

8/2/2024 3:00:14 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya, Aug 3 (IANS) One person went missing after a boat carrying nine pilgrims capsized on Friday in the Sarayu river in Ayodhya, an official said.

According to the official, while the local divers and SDRF personnel rescued eight persons, a 29-year-old woman identified as Kashish is missing.

"The boat collided with another boat following which it capsized. All those who were onboard the boat wore life jackets. The missing individual also had a life jacket on. Rescue teams are trying to find her," Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police, Raj Karan Nayyar said.

It has been learned that the incident happened when the boat was trying to make a turn on the river.

MENAFN02082024000231011071ID1108511395


IANS

