Mahindra Group To Adopt Automotive Dept At Telangana Skill University

Hyderabad, Aug 3 (IANS) Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Friday agreed to adopt the automotive department in Young India Skill University being established by the Telangana here.

Anand Mahindra called on Chief A. Revanth Reddy at the latter's Jubilee Hills residence on Friday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Revanth Reddy discussed Mahindra Group's investments in the state and other issues with Anand Mahindra.

The Mahindra group Chairman agreed to adopt the automotive department at the Young India Skill University, saying the company will depute a team to visit the university soon.

He also came forward for the expansion of the Club Mahindra Holiday Resort in Hyderabad, the CMO said.

Automotive & Electric Vehicles is one of the 17 verticals in which the university will impart skills to the students.

A Bill for setting up the university was passed in the state Assembly on Thursday. The government announced that the university will offer courses in six verticals for the academic year 2024-25.

Leading corporates have come forward to be partners for the six schools - School of Pharma and Life Sciences, E-commerce & Logistics, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Construction & Interiors, Retail Operations & Management and Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming & Comics.

The industry partners for the six schools include Adani Logistics, O9 Solutions, Dr Reddy's Labs, State Bank of India (SBI), National Academy of Construction (NAC), Retailers Association of India, and Telangana VFX, Animation and Gaming Association.