Pursuitist, The Luxury Travel And Lifestyle Guide, Celebrates 15 Years Of Excellence

Pursuitist , the acclaimed luxury and lifestyle guide, celebrates its 15th anniversary. For fifteen years, discerning readers have turned to Pursuitist for expertly curated insights into the realm of 5-star luxury, crafted by respected experts, insiders, and journalists. The publication offers comprehensive reviews and evaluations, highlighting the finest high-end experiences, products, and destinations.

Christopher Parr of Pursuitist with A-Rod and John Legend

Christopher Parr with Chef Nobu

In a notable accolade, the Luxury Lifestyle Awards-a global organization dedicated to identifying, recognizing, and celebrating the best in luxury-has named Christopher Parr , the Founder and Editor of Pursuitist, as the "Best Luxury Travel Influencer and Blogger" worldwide.

"We are thrilled to celebrate 15 years of Pursuitist and are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the LLA," said Christopher Parr, Founder and Editor-in-Chief. "As a trusted resource for our readers, we are committed to continually showcasing, reviewing, and ranking the very best in luxury travel, dining, fashion, automobiles, and cutting-edge technology and gadgets."

Internationally acknowledged as one of the most influential publications in the luxury lifestyle and travel sector, Pursuitist stands out as the only ad-free and independent authority, attracting over 30 million unique monthly web visitors and amassing a following of over 700K across social media.

Pursuitist has proudly collaborated with top-tier brands, including Chanel, Hermès, Lexus, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, LVMH, BMW, and Walt Disney World. Additionally, interviews have featured esteemed personalities such as Chef Nobu, John Legend, A-Rod, Chris Pratt, Isadore Sharp, and Margot Robbie.

Since launching, Pursuitist has been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, Vogue, CBS, Condé Nast Traveler, iHeartRadio, NPR, Gawker, WWD, Vogue, TechCrunch, USA Today, Deadline Hollywood, Gizmodo and many more.

