10 Senior IAS Officers Transferred In Madhya Pradesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Aug 2 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh on Friday transferred 10 senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including the Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Mohammad Suleman.

Suleman, a 1989 batch IAS officer who served in the department for the last four years, has been appointed as the Commissioner of the Production Department.

Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Dube of 1993 batch will now serve as the Principal Secretary in the Science and Department. S.N. Mishra, a 1990 batch officer, will replace Dube as the Principal Secretary in the Home Department.

Senior IAS officer Sandeep Yadav, who was recently appointed as Principal Secretary (Jan Sampark), has been appointed as the Principal Secretary in the Health and Medical Education Department.

K.C. Gupta, a 1992 batch IAS officer, who was serving as Additional Chief Secretary, has been transferred to the Public Works Department (PWD).

Principal Secretary Aniruddh Mukherjee, a 1993 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the Special Duty Officer in the Madhya Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi.

Deepali Rastogi, a 1994 batch officer, has been appointed as a Principal Secretary in the state MP government holding charge of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

D.P. Ahuja, who is serving as the Principal Secretary in the PWD, has been given the additional charge of several other departments, including Fisheries and AYUSH.

Vivek Porwal, who was serving as the Principal Secretary (Health), has been transferred to the Finance Department. He will also hold additional charge as the Commissioner of Rehabilitation.